MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian guar futures are expected to open down on Monday on profit-taking and concerns the government might step in to curb a sharp rise in prices, analysts said.

* The January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.21 percent at 7,891 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday after hitting a record 7,900 rupees during trade.

* The contract has doubled since last September on lower output and strong export demand.

* NCDEX has levied 30 percent additional special margin to curb volatility in the prices and the commodities markets regulator, the Forward Markets Commission, has issued notices to five brokers after a panel detected several irregularities.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open higher on strong festival demand though expected increase in supplies in spot markets from the fresh crop could limit the rise, analysts said.

* The January chana contract on NCDEX closed up 0.26 percent at 3,443 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)