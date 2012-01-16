MUMBAI Jan 16 India guar futures are likely to open higher due to lack of supplies in the local markets, inspite of the regulator's measures to curb speculation and volatility, analysts said.

* The most-active guar seed for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 4 percent higher at 10,138 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The Rajasthan government has revised the 2011 production estimates for guar seed upwards to 1.21 million tonnes from its earlier estimate of 1.14 million tonnes.

* NCDEX has reduced the open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21. The exchange also raised the special margin on all long side contracts to a total of 40 percent effective today.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open down due to start of arrivals from southern India, and on lower winter demand, analysts said.

* The most-active chana for January delivery closed down 0.12 percent lower at 3,469 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for chana usually goes down in winter on availability of fresh vegetables. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)