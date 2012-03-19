MUMBAI, March 19 Chana futures eased on Monday
following higher arrivals from the new season crop in the
domestic market, analysts said.
* At 2 p.m, the most-active chana for April delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
0.73 percent lower at 3,800 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 118.50 rupees to
3,610.65 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana is down as arrivals are increasing in the market,"
said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* Selling could be done around 3,820-3,830 rupees, for a
target of 3,710 rupees, maintaining a stop loss of 3,890 rupees,
said Mittal.
* The new season arrivals in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
states, the top two growers, are rising and could drag down
prices, trader said.
* Chana, or chickpea, a winter-sown crop, is planted in
October-November and is harvested in February-March.
GUAR
Guar futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permitted daily
limit, to hit a record high with reduced volumes as traders
struggled to buy commodity amid negligible arrivals and low
carry-forward stocks, analysts said.
* Some traders still held positions expecting a further rise
in prices.
* The guar April contract was locked in the 4
percent upper circuit and a record high of 27,640 rupees per 100
kg.
* Traders have predicted a deficit of around 25 percent in
guar seed supply in the market, which is supporting the prices
at higher levels.
* "Guar prices are likely to remain firm in the short term
but may come down once fresh arrivals start coming in the market
by October," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president,
research, Angel Commodities.
* The export of guar gum, a byproduct of guar seed, used as
sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to
670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes a year
earlier, the government data showed.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by
Rajesh Pandathil)