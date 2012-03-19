MUMBAI, March 19 Chana futures eased on Monday following higher arrivals from the new season crop in the domestic market, analysts said.

* At 2 p.m, the most-active chana for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.73 percent lower at 3,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 118.50 rupees to 3,610.65 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana is down as arrivals are increasing in the market," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Selling could be done around 3,820-3,830 rupees, for a target of 3,710 rupees, maintaining a stop loss of 3,890 rupees, said Mittal.

* The new season arrivals in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states, the top two growers, are rising and could drag down prices, trader said.

* Chana, or chickpea, a winter-sown crop, is planted in October-November and is harvested in February-March.

GUAR

Guar futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permitted daily limit, to hit a record high with reduced volumes as traders struggled to buy commodity amid negligible arrivals and low carry-forward stocks, analysts said.

* Some traders still held positions expecting a further rise in prices.

* The guar April contract was locked in the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high of 27,640 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders have predicted a deficit of around 25 percent in guar seed supply in the market, which is supporting the prices at higher levels.

* "Guar prices are likely to remain firm in the short term but may come down once fresh arrivals start coming in the market by October," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president, research, Angel Commodities.

* The export of guar gum, a byproduct of guar seed, used as sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to 670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes a year earlier, the government data showed. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)