MUMBAI, March 20 Indian chana futures are likely
to open steady on Tuesday as rising arrivals from the new season
crop in the physical market are seen offsetting a slight
improvement in demand due to the ongoing wedding season,
analysts said.
* The most-active chana for April delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.86 percent
lower at 3,795 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* The new season arrivals in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
states, the top two growers, are rising and could drag down
prices, trader said.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures are likely to extend gains on scant
arrivals and lower availability of stocks in the domestic
market, analyst said.
* The guar April contract last ended 4 percent up at
record high of 27,640 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders have estimated a deficit of around 25 percent in
guar seed supply in the market.
* The export of guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, used as
sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to
670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes a year
earlier, the government data showed.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by
Aradhana Aravindan)