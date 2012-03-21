MUMBAI, March 21 Indian chana futures are likely
to open down on Wednesday on increased supplies from the new
season crop in the physical market, analysts said.
* The most-active chana for April delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.11 percent
higher at 3,799 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* The new season arrivals in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
states, the top two growers, are rising and could drag down
prices, trader said.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures are likely to extend gains on scant
arrivals and lower availability of stocks in the domestic
market, though analysts expect volatility in its prices to
continue for some time.
* The April guar seed contract closed up 3.32
percent at 28,560 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high
and the 4 percent upper circuit at 28,750 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders have estimated a deficit of around 25 percent in
guar seed supply in the market.
* The export of guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, used as
sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to
670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes a year
earlier, the government data showed.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)