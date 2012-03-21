MUMBAI, March 21 Indian chana futures are likely to open down on Wednesday on increased supplies from the new season crop in the physical market, analysts said.

* The most-active chana for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.11 percent higher at 3,799 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The new season arrivals in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states, the top two growers, are rising and could drag down prices, trader said.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are likely to extend gains on scant arrivals and lower availability of stocks in the domestic market, though analysts expect volatility in its prices to continue for some time.

* The April guar seed contract closed up 3.32 percent at 28,560 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high and the 4 percent upper circuit at 28,750 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders have estimated a deficit of around 25 percent in guar seed supply in the market.

* The export of guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, used as sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to 670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes a year earlier, the government data showed. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)