MUMBAI, March 21 Indian chana futures hit a new record high on Wednesday on strong demand in spot markets due to the ongoing wedding season and unfavourable weather conditions in north-western Rajasthan state analysts said.

* At 2:13 p.m, the April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 3.11 percent at 3,916 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 3,948 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There were reports of sandstorms in Rajasthan and it could severely harm standing chana and rapeseed crop in the state. Prices are reacting to that," said Sudha R. Acharya, an analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Prevailing dust storm conditions in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Gujarat will continue for the next 24 hours, the weather department forecast.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 15 rupees to 3,615 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose 4 percent, the maximum daily permissible limit, to hit a record high in very thin trade, with exporters struggling to buy the commodity to meet long term commitments amid dwindling stocks.

* At 2:14 p.m, the April guar seed contract was locked in at the 4 percent upper circuit at 29,900 rupees per 100 kg, a record high.

* There were no trading activities in the other three active contracts on NCDEX.

* "Due to steep hike in prices, trading activities in future contracts have almost stopped," said Faiyaz Hudani, an analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* The NCDEX has canceled August and September expiry contracts of guar seed and gum to avoid default in deliveries due to dwindling stocks, the exchange said in a statement earlier this month.

* Traders have estimated a deficit of around 25 percent in guar seed supply in the market.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 3,024 rupees to 30,296 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)