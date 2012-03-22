MUMBAI, March 22Indian chana futures are expected to open up on Thursday due to unfavourable weather in key growing areas, which could trim output, although profit-taking and arrival pressure from the new season crop could limit the gains, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the chana for April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.42 percent at 3,891 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high of 3,948 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month.

* Standing rapeseed and chana crop in north western Rajasthan state was hit by a dust haze on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the weather department said the prevailing condition was likely to continue during next 24 hours over northern states.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures are expected to open down on lower availability of the commodity amid aggressive buying by exporters to meet long-term commitments, although analysts predict volatility in its prices due to very thin volumes.

* The April guar seed contract on the NCDEX was locked in the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high at 29,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders have estimated a deficit of around 25 percent in guar seed supply in the market.

* The export of guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, used as sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to 670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes a year earlier, the government data showed. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)