MUMBAI, March 22 Indian chana futures fell in a choppy session as profit-taking set in after a sharp rise and arrival pressure from the new season crop outweighed good spot demand in the ongoing wedding season, analysts said.

* At 3:07 p.m., the April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.15 percent at 3,885 rupees per 100 kg. The contract rose more than 11 percent in March to hit a record high at 3,948 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday.

* India's NCDEX had imposed a 5 percent additional marginal on both buying and selling of chana contract effective Saturday..

* "Overall fundamentals for chana is bullish. The exchange's move to impose additional margin has impacted sentiment," said Shikha Mittal, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 crop year to June is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month.

* Arrivals from new crop are rising in spot markets and could reach peak levels in a week or two, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 25 rupees to 3,725 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar futures fell 4 percent, the maximum permissible daily limit, on profit-taking following the sharp rise in its prices and aided by a move to ban traders from taking fresh positions in guar seed and guar gum contract, analysts said.

* The April guar on the NCDEX was locked in the 4 percent lower circuit at 28,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* "We expect prices to fall in both physical and futures market," said Gravy's Mittal.

* Due to an expected shortage of guar seed, many traders had taken buy positions in futures market. Now, they have limited options, either to sell or to take delivery," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner Rajasthan.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices fell 5,783 rupees to 24,513 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)