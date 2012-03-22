MUMBAI, March 22 Indian chana futures fell in a
choppy session as profit-taking set in after a sharp rise and
arrival pressure from the new season crop outweighed good spot
demand in the ongoing wedding season, analysts said.
* At 3:07 p.m., the April chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
down 0.15 percent at 3,885 rupees per 100 kg. The contract rose
more than 11 percent in March to hit a record high at 3,948
rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday.
* India's NCDEX had imposed a 5 percent additional marginal
on both buying and selling of chana contract effective
Saturday..
* "Overall fundamentals for chana is bullish. The exchange's
move to impose additional margin has impacted sentiment," said
Shikha Mittal, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 crop year to
June is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22
million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month.
* Arrivals from new crop are rising in spot markets and
could reach peak levels in a week or two, traders said.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 25 rupees to 3,725
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar futures fell 4 percent, the maximum permissible
daily limit, on profit-taking following the sharp rise in its
prices and aided by a move to ban traders from taking fresh
positions in guar seed and guar gum contract, analysts said.
* The April guar on the NCDEX was locked in the 4
percent lower circuit at 28,710 rupees per 100 kg.
* "We expect prices to fall in both physical and futures
market," said Gravy's Mittal.
* Due to an expected shortage of guar seed, many traders had
taken buy positions in futures market. Now, they have limited
options, either to sell or to take delivery," said Ranjit
Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner Rajasthan.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices fell 5,783
rupees to 24,513 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)