MUMBAI, March 23 Indian chana futures are likely to extend losses for the second straight session on Friday on fears the government might intervene to curb the recent surge in prices, analysts said.

* On Thursday, the chana for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 3.21 percent at 3,766 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 3,736 rupees per 100 kg.

* Over 30 percent rise in chana prices during the arrival season has raised concerns over manipulation in prices and the government could take measures to control prices, traders and analysts said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 20 rupees to 3,720 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar futures are likely to open down on NCDEX's move to ban traders from taking fresh positions in guar seed and guar gum contracts.

* The April guar contract on the NCDEX closed down 3 percent at 28,870 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 28,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's NCDEX has barred traders from taking fresh positions in all four existing contracts of guar gum and guar seeds. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)