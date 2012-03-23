MUMBAI, March 23 Indian chana futures rose on Friday after reversing initial losses in a choppy session as short-covering following the sharp fall in prices in the previous session and a projected fall in output outweighed higher supplies from the new season crop in spot market, analysts said.

* At 2:09 p.m, the chana April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.59 percent at 3,755 rupees per 100 kg.

* On Thursday, the contract hit a 4 percent lower circuit on concerns that government might intervene to curb the recent sharp rise in prices which may add to inflation.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month.

* Over 30 percent rise in chana prices during the arrival season has raised concerns over manipulation in prices and the government could take measures to control prices, traders and analysts said.

* "Arrivals are rising in spot markets, so there could be some fall in its prices in the near term," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president with Angel Commodities Broking.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 120 rupees to 3,600 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell by 4 percent, the maximum permissible limit, for the second straight session in very low volume trade following NCDEX's move to bar traders from taking fresh positions.

* The April guar seed contract on the NCDEX was locked in 4 percent lower circuit at 27,570 rupees per 100 kg.

* On Thursday, India's NCDEX had barred traders from taking fresh positions in all four existing contracts of guar gum and guar seeds.

* "Trading activities in guar complex (guar seed and gaur gum) has completely stopped as this is as good as banning the trade in commodity," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader based in Bikaner Rajasthan.

* Things could improve with the launch of new contract next month, said another trader.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)