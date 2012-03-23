MUMBAI, March 23 Indian chana futures rose on
Friday after reversing initial losses in a choppy session as
short-covering following the sharp fall in prices in the
previous session and a projected fall in output outweighed
higher supplies from the new season crop in spot market,
analysts said.
* At 2:09 p.m, the chana April contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 0.59 percent at 3,755 rupees per 100 kg.
* On Thursday, the contract hit a 4 percent lower circuit on
concerns that government might intervene to curb the recent
sharp rise in prices which may add to inflation.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago,
the farm ministry said last month.
* Over 30 percent rise in chana prices during the arrival
season has raised concerns over manipulation in prices and the
government could take measures to control prices, traders and
analysts said.
* "Arrivals are rising in spot markets, so there could be
some fall in its prices in the near term," said Badruddin Khan,
associate vice president with Angel Commodities Broking.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 120 rupees to 3,600
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures fell by 4 percent, the maximum
permissible limit, for the second straight session in very low
volume trade following NCDEX's move to bar traders from taking
fresh positions.
* The April guar seed contract on the NCDEX was
locked in 4 percent lower circuit at 27,570 rupees per 100 kg.
* On Thursday, India's NCDEX had barred traders from taking
fresh positions in all four existing contracts of guar gum and
guar seeds.
* "Trading activities in guar complex (guar seed and gaur
gum) has completely stopped as this is as good as banning the
trade in commodity," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader based in
Bikaner Rajasthan.
* Things could improve with the launch of new contract next
month, said another trader.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)