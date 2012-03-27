MUMBAI, March 27 Indian chana futures are likely
to fall on Tuesday on rising arrivals from the new season crop
in the spot markets and on fears the government might take
measures to rein in food prices.
* On Monday, the most active chana April contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed
down 1.69 percent at 3,662 rupees per 100 kg.
* Around 30 percent rise in chana prices during the arrival
season has raised concerns of price manipulation, which could
prompt the government to take measures to control the prices,
traders and analysts said.
* Arrivals from the new season crop are rising in Madhya
Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing states, traders
said.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures are expected to open down due to a ban
imposed on new positions by the exchange last Thursday, but low
stocks with traders and strong overseas demand could support
prices.
* The most traded guar seed was locked in 4 percent
upper circuit at 24,110 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Traders and analysts, however, said that volumes in guar
trade are so low that it was difficult to say in which direction
prices are moving.
