MUMBAI, March 27 Indian chana futures are likely to fall on Tuesday on rising arrivals from the new season crop in the spot markets and on fears the government might take measures to rein in food prices.

* On Monday, the most active chana April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.69 percent at 3,662 rupees per 100 kg.

* Around 30 percent rise in chana prices during the arrival season has raised concerns of price manipulation, which could prompt the government to take measures to control the prices, traders and analysts said.

* Arrivals from the new season crop are rising in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing states, traders said.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are expected to open down due to a ban imposed on new positions by the exchange last Thursday, but low stocks with traders and strong overseas demand could support prices.

* The most traded guar seed was locked in 4 percent upper circuit at 24,110 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders and analysts, however, said that volumes in guar trade are so low that it was difficult to say in which direction prices are moving. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)