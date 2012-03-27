MUMBAI, March 27 Indian chana futures rebounded on Tuesday on short covering after falling sharply in the last few sessions, while guar seed futures jumped by their daily limit of 4 percent on thin volume.

* Traders said chana, or chickpea, could again fall because of rising supplies from the new season crop in the spot market.

* At 3:15 p.m., the April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.01 percent at 3,699 rupees per 100 kg, after falling 7 percent over the past 4 sessions.

* "It's up on short-covering, but prices are unlikely to sustain at higher level," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodities Services.

* Arrivals of chana in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing states, are likely to reach peak levels next week, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 28 rupees to 3,476 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose as traders squared off their positions after the authorities banned new positions last week.

* The April guar contract on the NCDEX was limit up 4 percent at 25,080 rupees per 100 kg.

* Volume in the benchmark contract has plummeted to 12 tonnes from an average 200,000 tonnes in October-November last year, due to high volatility in prices and on curbs imposed by the exchange.

* The NCDEX barred traders from taking fresh positions in all four existing contracts of guar gum and guar seeds from last Thursday, after prices soared more than 10-fold in the last one year.

* "There is not much activity in the market due to lack of availability of guar seed," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 997 rupees to 26,176 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)