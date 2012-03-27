MUMBAI, March 27 Indian chana futures rebounded
on Tuesday on short covering after falling sharply in the last
few sessions, while guar seed futures jumped by their daily
limit of 4 percent on thin volume.
* Traders said chana, or chickpea, could again fall because
of rising supplies from the new season crop in the spot market.
* At 3:15 p.m., the April chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.01
percent at 3,699 rupees per 100 kg, after falling 7 percent over
the past 4 sessions.
* "It's up on short-covering, but prices are unlikely to
sustain at higher level," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with
Kotak Commodities Services.
* Arrivals of chana in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top
two producing states, are likely to reach peak levels next week,
traders said.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 28 rupees to 3,476
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures rose as traders squared off their
positions after the authorities banned new positions last week.
* The April guar contract on the NCDEX was limit up
4 percent at 25,080 rupees per 100 kg.
* Volume in the benchmark contract has plummeted to 12
tonnes from an average 200,000 tonnes in October-November last
year, due to high volatility in prices and on curbs imposed by
the exchange.
* The NCDEX barred traders from taking fresh positions in
all four existing contracts of guar gum and guar seeds from last
Thursday, after prices soared more than 10-fold in the last one
year.
* "There is not much activity in the market due to lack of
availability of guar seed," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader
based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 997 rupees to
26,176 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)