MUMBAI May 16 Indian chana futures rose on Thursday due to a pick-up in local buying in the wedding season, though estimates of record high output and new season supplies restricted the upside.

* At 0835 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.61 percent at 3,441 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop are coming in from the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However, traders expect these to slow down as the peak season is about to end.

* "Some value buying is seen in chana futures but in the medium term prices could fall because production estimates are high," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Rao expects the June contract to fall to 3,350 rupees in the medium term.

* There are some concerns over the yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in India, after unseasonal rainfall in February.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 31 rupees to 3,414 rupees per 100 kg.

* The wedding season has started and will last until July.

GUAR

Guar futures rose more than 3 percent on value buying after hitting contract lows for two consecutive sessions, while farmers holding back stocks also supported the upside.

* Farmers are holding onto stocks on hopes of better prices, squeezing supplies in the local market.

* India on Tuesday lifted a more than 13-month-old ban on guar seed and guar gum futures trade.

* The June contract on the NCDEX rose 3.59 percent to 9,530 rupees per 100 kg and the volume stood at 3,368 tonnes. It had hit a contract low of 9,090 rupees in the previous session.

* "Farmers are not selling their stocks because they saw quite higher prices last year. Supplies in the physical market are very thin," said Mahesh Bhadani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seed rose 325 rupees to 9,500 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)