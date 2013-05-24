MUMBAI May 24 Indian chana extended losses on
Friday to hit a contract low as wedding season demand was lower
than expectations amid continuous supplies from the new season
crop.
* At 0826 GMT, the June contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.48 percent
at 3,335 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of
3,328 rupees.
* Spot chana fell 9 rupees to 3,341 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* "In northern states, supplies are still coming from the
new crop but demand is moderate despite the ongoing wedding
season," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of
research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
"Daily supplies will remain comfortable for the next
fortnight and then they will start falling," he said.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures also hit a contract low on weak
demand from stockists and on hopes higher prices would prompt
farmers to increase acreage under the crop.
* The June guar seed contract was down 1.09 percent
at 9,040 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 8,970 rupees.
* "Supplies are comfortable. Stockists' demand is subdued.
Prices will be under pressure in the coming months as farmers
are expected to increase the area under guar seed," Khan said.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has
forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)