MUMBAI May 24 Indian chana extended losses on Friday to hit a contract low as wedding season demand was lower than expectations amid continuous supplies from the new season crop.

* At 0826 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.48 percent at 3,335 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,328 rupees.

* Spot chana fell 9 rupees to 3,341 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* "In northern states, supplies are still coming from the new crop but demand is moderate despite the ongoing wedding season," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

"Daily supplies will remain comfortable for the next fortnight and then they will start falling," he said.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures also hit a contract low on weak demand from stockists and on hopes higher prices would prompt farmers to increase acreage under the crop.

* The June guar seed contract was down 1.09 percent at 9,040 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 8,970 rupees.

* "Supplies are comfortable. Stockists' demand is subdued. Prices will be under pressure in the coming months as farmers are expected to increase the area under guar seed," Khan said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)