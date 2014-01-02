MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian guar seed futures dropped
on Thursday on expectation of higher production, though firmness
in the spot market due to thin supplies limited the downside.
* The January contract was down 1.09 percent at
4,555 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0901 GMT.
* "Guar seed production is estimated higher than last year
due to a rise in acreage. This has been putting pressure on
prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade
Derivatives and Commodities.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7
million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year
earlier.
* Spot guar rose 59 rupees to 4,559 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise
from the food sector at lower prices, industry officials said.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on sluggish demand
and ample carry forward stocks.
* The January chana contract dropped 1.16 percent to
3,069 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is weak. Carry forward stocks are higher than
normal," said Reddy of Inditrade.
* "Prices are trading below the government set minimum
support level. They can rise if government decides to procure
chana from farmers."
* Spot chana eased 3 rupees to 2,961 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* As of Dec. 27, farmers have planted pulses on 13.81
million hectares as compared with 13.30 million hectares in the
same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)