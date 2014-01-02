MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian guar seed futures dropped on Thursday on expectation of higher production, though firmness in the spot market due to thin supplies limited the downside.

* The January contract was down 1.09 percent at 4,555 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0901 GMT.

* "Guar seed production is estimated higher than last year due to a rise in acreage. This has been putting pressure on prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Spot guar rose 59 rupees to 4,559 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector at lower prices, industry officials said.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on sluggish demand and ample carry forward stocks.

* The January chana contract dropped 1.16 percent to 3,069 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is weak. Carry forward stocks are higher than normal," said Reddy of Inditrade.

* "Prices are trading below the government set minimum support level. They can rise if government decides to procure chana from farmers."

* Spot chana eased 3 rupees to 2,961 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As of Dec. 27, farmers have planted pulses on 13.81 million hectares as compared with 13.30 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)