MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian guar seed futures are likely to open down on Friday on weak export demand, though lower stocks with dealers amid lack of fresh arrivals in spot markets could restrict the downside, analysts said.

* The March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.12 percent at 12,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree for the past few months and have doubled since November. Traders fear that consuming industries might find it unprofitable to use guar gum at such high prices and could prefer using other alternatives such xenthan gum and plant cellulose which is widely available.

* The NCDEX reduced the total special margin imposed on guar gum and guar seed on all long positions to 50 percent from 60 percent effective Feb. 7.

CHANA

Indian chana futures are likely to extend gains for the fifth straight session on an estimated decline in production and as demand improved in the physical market.

* The February chana contract closed up 2.64 percent at 3,458 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 3,504 rupees.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said in a statement last week. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)