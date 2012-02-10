MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian guar seed futures
are likely to open down on Friday on weak export demand, though
lower stocks with dealers amid lack of fresh arrivals in spot
markets could restrict the downside, analysts said.
* The March guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.12
percent at 12,500 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree for the past few
months and have doubled since November. Traders fear that
consuming industries might find it unprofitable to use guar gum
at such high prices and could prefer using other alternatives
such xenthan gum and plant cellulose which is widely available.
* The NCDEX reduced the total special margin imposed on guar
gum and guar seed on all long positions to 50 percent from 60
percent effective Feb. 7.
CHANA
Indian chana futures are likely to extend gains for the
fifth straight session on an estimated decline in production and
as demand improved in the physical market.
* The February chana contract closed up 2.64 percent
at 3,458 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper
circuit at 3,504 rupees.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year
ago, the farm ministry said in a statement last week.
