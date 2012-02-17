MUMBAI Feb 16 India's guar seed futures are likely to rise to a new record high on Friday, buoyed by lower stocks and negligible arrivals in the spot markets amid good demand.

* The March guar seed contract closed up 3.18 percent at 15,692 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday, after hitting a record high of 15,818 rupees earlier in the day.

* Demand from the United States for guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing the prices up, dealers said.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open lower on profit-taking driven by an expected rise in arrivals, though an estimated fall in production is seen limiting the downside.

* The March chana contract finished 0.26 percent lower at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.

* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is cultivated in October-November and harvested in February-March. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)