MUMBAI Feb 16 India's guar seed futures
are likely to rise to a new record high on Friday, buoyed by
lower stocks and negligible arrivals in the spot markets amid
good demand.
* The March guar seed contract closed up 3.18
percent at 15,692 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday, after hitting a
record high of 15,818 rupees earlier in the day.
* Demand from the United States for guar gum, a by-product
of guar seed, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in
crude oil drilling, is pushing the prices up, dealers said.
CHANA
Chana futures are likely to open lower on profit-taking
driven by an expected rise in arrivals, though an estimated fall
in production is seen limiting the downside.
* The March chana contract finished 0.26 percent
lower at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year
ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.
* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is cultivated in
October-November and harvested in February-March.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)