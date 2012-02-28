MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian chana futures fell on Tuesday in choppy trading as new crop arrivals picked up in the spot market, triggering profit-taking after prices climbed nearly 15 percent over the past two weeks.

Guar futures climbed to another record high, fuelled by strong export commitments and shrinking supplies.

* At 2:26 p.m., the March chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.16 percent at 3,769 rupees per 100 kg.

* Arrivals in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower of the commodity, have tripled and are putting pressure on prices, said Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Daily arrivals of chana or chickpea in the state have jumped to 6,000 bags of 100 kg from less than 2,000 bags last week, traders said.

* Chana is sown in October-November and harvested in February-March.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 55 rupees to 3,821 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures was limit up 4 percent, for the fifth straight session, on tight supply, negligible carry-forward stocks with traders and pressured by exporters to meet commitments, analysts said.

* The March guar contract was at 18,782 rupees per 100 kg, hitting a record high for the fourth day.

* Trading of guar seed in the spot markets have halted due to lack of supplies, said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in the northwestern city of Bikaner in Rajasthan.

* The export of guar gum, a by product of guar seed used as sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to 670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes in the same period a year earlier, latest government data showed.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices fell 969 rupees to 18,782 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)