MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian chana futures fell
on Tuesday in choppy trading as new crop arrivals picked up in
the spot market, triggering profit-taking after prices climbed
nearly 15 percent over the past two weeks.
Guar futures climbed to another record high, fuelled by
strong export commitments and shrinking supplies.
* At 2:26 p.m., the March chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.16 percent at 3,769 rupees per 100 kg.
* Arrivals in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, the
largest grower of the commodity, have tripled and are putting
pressure on prices, said Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy
Comtrade.
* Daily arrivals of chana or chickpea in the state have
jumped to 6,000 bags of 100 kg from less than 2,000 bags last
week, traders said.
* Chana is sown in October-November and harvested in
February-March.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 55 rupees to 3,821
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar futures was limit up 4 percent, for the fifth straight
session, on tight supply, negligible carry-forward stocks with
traders and pressured by exporters to meet commitments, analysts
said.
* The March guar contract was at 18,782 rupees per
100 kg, hitting a record high for the fourth day.
* Trading of guar seed in the spot markets have halted due
to lack of supplies, said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in
the northwestern city of Bikaner in Rajasthan.
* The export of guar gum, a by product of guar seed used as
sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to
670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes in the same
period a year earlier, latest government data showed.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices fell 969
rupees to 18,782 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)