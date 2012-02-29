MUMBAI Feb 29 India's chana futures extended losses for the second straight session on Wednesday on rising arrivals and some profit-booking following the sharp rise in the past one month, analysts said.

* At 2:54 p.m., the March chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.41 percent at 3,714 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen nearly 21 percent in February until Monday.

* "Long-term trend for chana is positive. Prices could recover again once the arrivals season is over," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Prices surged on estimates of lower production. Now they are down on profit taking and are likely to remain subdued as arrivals in Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower of the pulse, have started, Reddy said.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 crop year ending in June is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.

* India is the largest producer of chickpea, or chana, followed by Pakistan, and contributes around 70 percent of the world's total production.

* A winter-sown crop, it is the largest produced pulse crop and constitutes 40-45 percent of the total pulse production in India.

* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 57 rupees to 3,754 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures see-sawed as they hit a record high earlier and fell later on profit-taking.

* The market is concerned that demand may decline as prices remain elevated, but buying by exporters, who feared a shortage of the commodity, supported.

* The March guar seed contract was down 2.30 percent at 18,350 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high at 19,400 rupees.

* The contract has risen over 20 percent in the previous six trading sessions.

* "Overall fundamentals are still bullish, though such high levels of 19,000-20,000 rupees is not sustainable and it fell on profit booking," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Relegate Commodities.

* Volumes in guar trade is so low that it is difficult to say in what way prices will move, Mullick said.

* Guar seed prices have been rising for the past few months and have doubled since December. Traders fear that industries might find it unprofitable to use guar at such high prices and could shift to alternatives such as xanthan gum and plant cellulose, which are widely available.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices fell 486 rupees to 18,534 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)