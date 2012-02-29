MUMBAI Feb 29 India's chana futures
extended losses for the second straight session on Wednesday on
rising arrivals and some profit-booking following the sharp rise
in the past one month, analysts said.
* At 2:54 p.m., the March chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.41 percent at 3,714 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen nearly 21 percent in
February until Monday.
* "Long-term trend for chana is positive. Prices could
recover again once the arrivals season is over," said Chowda
Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* Prices surged on estimates of lower production. Now they
are down on profit taking and are likely to remain subdued as
arrivals in Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower of the pulse,
have started, Reddy said.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 crop year ending
in June is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22
million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this
month.
* India is the largest producer of chickpea, or chana,
followed by Pakistan, and contributes around 70 percent of the
world's total production.
* A winter-sown crop, it is the largest produced pulse crop
and constitutes 40-45 percent of the total pulse production in
India.
* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 57 rupees to 3,754
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR
Guar futures see-sawed as they hit a record high earlier and
fell later on profit-taking.
* The market is concerned that demand may decline as prices
remain elevated, but buying by exporters, who feared a shortage
of the commodity, supported.
* The March guar seed contract was down 2.30 percent
at 18,350 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high at
19,400 rupees.
* The contract has risen over 20 percent in the previous six
trading sessions.
* "Overall fundamentals are still bullish, though such high
levels of 19,000-20,000 rupees is not sustainable and it fell on
profit booking," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at
Relegate Commodities.
* Volumes in guar trade is so low that it is difficult to
say in what way prices will move, Mullick said.
* Guar seed prices have been rising for the past few months
and have doubled since December. Traders fear that industries
might find it unprofitable to use guar at such high prices and
could shift to alternatives such as xanthan gum and plant
cellulose, which are widely available.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices fell 486
rupees to 18,534 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)