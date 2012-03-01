MUMBAI, March 1 India's chana futures are likely to extend losses for the third straight session on Thursday on an expected rise in supplies from new season crop in the spot market.

* However, lower carry forward stocks with traders and an expected fall in production could limit the fall, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the March chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.92 percent at 3,732 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen nearly 21 percent in February before falling on Tuesday.

* Chana output in 2011/12 crop year is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes down from 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, the farm ministry data showed.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are likely to fall for the second straight session on profit taking and concerns over demand from consuming industries though negligible carry-forward stocks and lack of fresh arrivals in the spot market could reverse the trend.

* The March guar seed contract ended down 3.06 percent at 18,435 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high at 19,400 rupees.

* The contract has risen over 20 percent in the previous six trading sessions.

* Guar seed prices have been rising for the past few months and have doubled since December.

* Traders fear guar consuming industries such as textile, paper, food and FMCG might find it unprofitable to use guar due to high prices and could shift to alternatives such as Xanthan gum and plant cellulose. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)