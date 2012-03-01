MUMBAI, March 1 Indian chana futures fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, extending losses to the third straight session, as traders locked in profits after a recent rally and increasing supplies from the new season crop, analysts said.

* At 2:50 p.m., the March contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.33 percent at 3,645 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen more than 3 percent over three days after jumping about 21 percent since the end of January.

* "Prices are expected to fall further as arrivals from Madhya Pradesh is likely to go up and fresh supplies from Rajasthan would also start hitting markets in a week or two," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing states, contribute more than half of India's chana, or chickpea, production. Chana is planted in October-November and harvested in February-March.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 88 rupees to 3,650 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

* Guar seed futures climbed in the absence of negligible supplies and large export commitments.

* The March contract was up 1.12 percent at 18,642 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract hit a record high of 19,400 rupees during trade on Wednesday, before closing down 3.1 percent.

* "Overall, the fundamentals for guar are still bullish and prices could touch 20,000 rupees before another correction," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months because of a drop in output, strong export demand and lower carry forward stocks with dealers. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)