MUMBAI, March 1 Indian chana futures fell
more than 2 percent on Thursday, extending losses to the third
straight session, as traders locked in profits after a recent
rally and increasing supplies from the new season crop, analysts
said.
* At 2:50 p.m., the March contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.33 percent
at 3,645 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has fallen more than 3 percent over three
days after jumping about 21 percent since the end of January.
* "Prices are expected to fall further as arrivals from
Madhya Pradesh is likely to go up and fresh supplies from
Rajasthan would also start hitting markets in a week or two,"
said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing
states, contribute more than half of India's chana, or chickpea,
production. Chana is planted in October-November and harvested
in February-March.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 88 rupees to 3,650
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
* Guar seed futures climbed in the absence of negligible
supplies and large export commitments.
* The March contract was up 1.12 percent at 18,642
rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract hit a record high of 19,400 rupees during
trade on Wednesday, before closing down 3.1 percent.
* "Overall, the fundamentals for guar are still bullish and
prices could touch 20,000 rupees before another correction,"
said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.
* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months
because of a drop in output, strong export demand and lower
carry forward stocks with dealers.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)