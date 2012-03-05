MUMBAI, March 5 Indian chana futures fell on Monday as traders took profits in the wake of higher supplies from the new season crop in the spot market.

* At 2:30 p.m., the April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.78 percent at 3,665 rupees per 100 kg, after rallying nearly 18 percent in slightly over a month.

* "Due to approaching Holi festival, there is not much activity in spot markets though arrivals are rising and are expected to gain further momentum in the next week," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Arrivals of chana, or chickpeas, in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, the country's biggest producer, topped 100,000 bags of 100 kg each on Saturday, traders said.

* Supplies from the new crop, which is sown in October-November and harvested in February-March, in Rajasthan have also started, they said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 51 rupees to 3,575 rupees per 100 kg. Holi, the festival of colours, falls on Thursday.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures climbed to a record high for the third straight session in very low volume, while exporters scrambled to meet their commitments.

* At 2:30 p.m, the April guar seed on the NCDEX was limit up 4 percent at 21,856 rupees per 100 kg, a record high.

* "There is no guar available in spot market. Most of the traders have stopped trading in guar seed, but exporters and some large traders are still looking for the commodity," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader in the northwestern city of Bikaner in Rajasthan.

* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months because of a drop in output, strong export demand and lower carry forward stocks with dealers.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed jumped 820 rupees to 21,873 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)