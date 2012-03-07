MUMBAI, March 7 India's chana futures are likely to open down on Wednesday on rising supplies in the spot markets, though concern over output in Rajasthan due to unfavourable weather could arrest the downtrend, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the Key chana April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX)closed up 1.39 percent at 3,698 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prevailing low temperatures in northern parts of Rajasthan state could delay harvesting by a week or two and impact yields, pushing prices up, traders said.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are likely to fall on profit-taking and fears of a decline in demand from industries, though lower stocks and negligible fresh arrivals in spot markets are likely to support prices later in the session, analysts said.

* The guar seed April contract on the NCDEX closed up 1.92 percent at 22,394 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high of 22,731 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the session.

* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months because of a drop in output, strong export demand and lower carry forward stocks with dealers. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)