MUMBAI, March 7 India's chana futures are
likely to open down on Wednesday on rising supplies in the spot
markets, though concern over output in Rajasthan due to
unfavourable weather could arrest the downtrend, analysts said.
* On Tuesday, the Key chana April contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX)closed up 1.39
percent at 3,698 rupees per 100 kg.
* Prevailing low temperatures in northern parts of Rajasthan
state could delay harvesting by a week or two and impact yields,
pushing prices up, traders said.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures are likely to fall on profit-taking and
fears of a decline in demand from industries, though lower
stocks and negligible fresh arrivals in spot markets are likely
to support prices later in the session, analysts said.
* The guar seed April contract on the NCDEX closed
up 1.92 percent at 22,394 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4
percent upper circuit and a record high of 22,731 rupees per 100
kg earlier in the session.
* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months
because of a drop in output, strong export demand and lower
carry forward stocks with dealers.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)