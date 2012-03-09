MUMBAI, March 9 India's chana futures rose on Friday to hit a record high on strong consumer demand in the ongoing wedding season and on lower-than-expected arrivals in the spot market amid a projected fall in output, analysts and traders said.

* At 2:49 p.m, the April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.27 percent at 3,823 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high at 3,844 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana output will be less this year, yellow peas harvesting in Canada is also low and arrivals are still less than expected. All these factors could push the chana prices up to 5,000 rupees a quintal (100 kg)," said Ranjeet Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner Rajasthan.

* Canada is the largest grower of yellow peas, which is often used as a substitute for chana.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 37 rupees to 3,648 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permitted daily upper limit, to hit a record high as exporters scrambled for the commodity to meet commitments amid acute shortage, analysts and traders said.

* At 2:50 p.m, the April guar seed contract was up 1.53 percent at 22,480 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high and the 4 percent circuit at 23,028 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is no guar available, and we could even see farmers struggling for seeds to plant new crop after May," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader based in Bikaner Rajasthan.

* India's NCDEX has cancelled August and September expiry contracts of guar seed and gum to avoid default in deliveries due to dwindling stocks, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

* Guar seed prices have tripled over the past four months because of a fall in output, strong export demand and lower carry-forward stocks with dealers.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 313 rupees to 21,995 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)