MUMBAI, March 14 Indian chana futures are
expected to open down on Wednesday on higher supplies in spot
market from the new season crop though lower stocks with dealers
and a fall in output could reverse the trend, analysts said.
* On Tuesday, the April chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up
1.2 percent at 3,727 rupees per 100 kg.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago,
the farm ministry said last month.
* A firmness in the prices of other pulses, due to lower
production, is also seen supporting chana.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures are likely to open up on buying by
exporters amid negligible stocks in spot markets, analysts said.
* The April guar seed contract on the NCDEX closed
up 0.35 percent at 22,690 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed prices have been rising for the past few months
due to a decline in production, lower stocks and very strong
overseas demand. The prices have more than doubled since
December.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)