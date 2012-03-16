MUMBAI, March 16 Indian chana futures are expected to open down on Friday as higher supplies from the new season crop may pressure prices, though a decline in output could reverse the downtrend, analysts said.

* On Thursday, the chana April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.78 percent at 3,832 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record 3,850 rupees per 100 kg earlier in the day.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month.

* Chana or chickpea, is a winter-sown crop, is planted in October-November and harvested in Feb-March.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures are likely to open up on supply constraints as exporters rush to procure the commodity from every possible source amid negligible carry forward stocks, analysts said.

* On Thursday, the March guar seed contract was locked in the 4 percent circuit and a record high at 24,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* The demand for guar gum, a byproduct of guar seed, has gone up on adoption of new technologies in oil and gas drilling where guar gum is now mainly used as sealant in horizontal fracturing of oil wells.

* However, a fall in production amid strong demand has raised apprehensions about the possible shortage of guar seeds in spot markets and is pushing prices higher. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)