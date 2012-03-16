MUMBAI, March 16 Indian chana futures rose for the fourth straight session on Friday on strong demand from millers and wholesale dealers and on fall in output this year, which outweighed arrival pressure in spot markets, analysts said.

* At 2:40 p.m, the chana April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.12 percent at 3,874 rupees after hitting a record high at 3,884 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand in spot market is very good and it is supporting the prices though there is a resistance at 3,900 rupees level," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 crop year ending in June is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said last month.

* India is the largest producer of chickpea, or chana, followed by Pakistan, and contributes around 70 percent of the world's total production.

* In the Delhi spot market chana was 86 rupees up at 3,726 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar futures rose by 4 percent, the maximum permissible daily limit, to hit a record high in very low volume trade as exporters struggled to buy the commodity to prevent default.

*Some traders still held positions anticipating further rise in prices.

* At 2:40 p.m, the guar April contract on the NCDEX was locked in the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high at 25,540 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders have predicted a deficit of around 25 percent in guar seed supply in the market, which is supporting prices at higher levels.

* The export of guar gum, a by product of guar seed, used as sealant in oil and natural gas drilling, nearly tripled to 670,949 tonnes in April-November from 228,113 tonnes a year earlier, government data showed.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 495 rupees to 25,696 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)