MUMBAI, July 26 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures recovered on Friday from their lowest level in more than
two years on bargain buying and as the exchange raised margin
requirement for short positions.
* The August contract for chana on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.48 percent
at 2,676 rupees per 100 kg at 1004 GMT, after falling to 2,567
rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since June 20, 2011.
* "Chana futures were oversold and bound to recover. The
change in margin requirement gave boost to the market," said
Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives &
Commodities.
* "There is little scope for price to fall from the current
level. Already spot prices are trading below minimum support
price set by the government."
* The NCDEX has decided to levy special margin of 5 percent
on short positions of chana from July 27, the exchange said on
Thursday in a statement.
* Spot chana dropped 62 rupees to 2,724 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi, lower than the government set support price of 3,000
rupees.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures extended the previous session's losses to
hit a 20-month low on hopes of bumper production due to higher
area under the cultivation and conducive weather.
* The October guar contract was down 3.43 percent at
4,510 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 4,490 rupees, the
lowest level since Nov. 24, 2011.
* "This year India is set to harvest a record guar seed
crop. The area has risen and the weather is favourable. In spot
market demand is weak," said Reddy of Inditrade Derivatives &
Commodities.
* Farmers have increased area under guar-seed cultivation
due to conducive weather in Rajasthan, the country's top
producing state, dealers said.
* Guar seed fell 421 rupees to 5,300 at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)