MUMBAI, July 26 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures recovered on Friday from their lowest level in more than two years on bargain buying and as the exchange raised margin requirement for short positions.

* The August contract for chana on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.48 percent at 2,676 rupees per 100 kg at 1004 GMT, after falling to 2,567 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since June 20, 2011.

* "Chana futures were oversold and bound to recover. The change in margin requirement gave boost to the market," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* "There is little scope for price to fall from the current level. Already spot prices are trading below minimum support price set by the government."

* The NCDEX has decided to levy special margin of 5 percent on short positions of chana from July 27, the exchange said on Thursday in a statement.

* Spot chana dropped 62 rupees to 2,724 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi, lower than the government set support price of 3,000 rupees.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures extended the previous session's losses to hit a 20-month low on hopes of bumper production due to higher area under the cultivation and conducive weather.

* The October guar contract was down 3.43 percent at 4,510 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 4,490 rupees, the lowest level since Nov. 24, 2011.

* "This year India is set to harvest a record guar seed crop. The area has risen and the weather is favourable. In spot market demand is weak," said Reddy of Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* Farmers have increased area under guar-seed cultivation due to conducive weather in Rajasthan, the country's top producing state, dealers said.

* Guar seed fell 421 rupees to 5,300 at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)