MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian guar seed futures dropped on Wednesday on expectations of bumper production due to higher acreage, but a likely rise in demand for guar gum at lower levels limited the downside.

* At 0941 GMT, the October contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.16 percent at 4,080 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell to 3,960 rupees on Tuesday, its lowest since November 2011.

* "People are bearish due to expectations of higher production, but futures can recover if we see improvement in the export demand. There are reports of crop damage in some pockets," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.

* Guar seeds are processed to produce gum.

* The country's top guar seed-producing Rajasthan state has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of monsoon on June 1, boosting the sowing.

* Guar seed rose by 169 rupees to 5,329 at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures eased on ample supplies and a likely rise in production of summer-sown pulses, but an expected increase in spot demand due to festivals limited the downside.

* The September contract for chana was down 0.70 percent at 2,822 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Dal mills are likely to increase purchases at current level. Prices are very attractive for them. The downside is limited from the current level," said Sharma of Emkay Commotrade.

* Retail demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of festivals such as Rakshabandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi.

* October contract can find support at 2,790 rupees, she said.

* Spot chana fell by 50 rupees to 2,950 per 100 kg in Delhi, below the government-set support price of 3,000 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)