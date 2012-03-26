MUMBAI, March 26 Indian chana futures extended
losses for a second straight week on increased supplies from the
new season crop in spot markets and on worries over possible
government intervention to curb the rising prices.
* At 2:30 p.m., the April chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
down 1.64 percent at 3,664 rupees per 100 kg.
* Around 30 percent rise in chana prices during the arrival
season has raised concerns of price manipulation, which could
prompt the government to take measures to control the prices,
traders and analysts said.
* "We believe chana prices could see some correction in the
next few sessions. Prices can fall by up to 100-120 rupees this
week," said Badruddin Khan, an associate vice-president of
research at Angel Commodities Broking.
* Arrivals from Rajasthan, the second-largest grower of the
commodity, are expected to peak in a week or two, which could
stem the rise, traders said.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 95 rupees to 3,505
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures rose 4 percent, the maximum
permissible daily limit, for a second straight session, as
traders rushed to square-off their bets following the ban on
taking new positions imposed by the exchange, traders said.
* The NCDEX barred traders from taking fresh positions in
all four existing contracts of guar gum and guar seeds from last
Thursday.
* At 2:33 p.m., the April guar seed contract on the
NCDEX was at 24,110 rupees per 100 kg, up 4 percent.
* "Traders with buy position are holding as they are not
worried about prices. Now persons with sell position are
struggling to square off their position and are pushing the
prices up," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader based in Bikaner, in
Rajasthan.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 1,722 rupees to
25,080 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)