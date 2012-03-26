MUMBAI, March 26 Indian chana futures extended losses for a second straight week on increased supplies from the new season crop in spot markets and on worries over possible government intervention to curb the rising prices.

* At 2:30 p.m., the April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 1.64 percent at 3,664 rupees per 100 kg.

* Around 30 percent rise in chana prices during the arrival season has raised concerns of price manipulation, which could prompt the government to take measures to control the prices, traders and analysts said.

* "We believe chana prices could see some correction in the next few sessions. Prices can fall by up to 100-120 rupees this week," said Badruddin Khan, an associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* Arrivals from Rajasthan, the second-largest grower of the commodity, are expected to peak in a week or two, which could stem the rise, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 95 rupees to 3,505 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose 4 percent, the maximum permissible daily limit, for a second straight session, as traders rushed to square-off their bets following the ban on taking new positions imposed by the exchange, traders said.

* The NCDEX barred traders from taking fresh positions in all four existing contracts of guar gum and guar seeds from last Thursday.

* At 2:33 p.m., the April guar seed contract on the NCDEX was at 24,110 rupees per 100 kg, up 4 percent.

* "Traders with buy position are holding as they are not worried about prices. Now persons with sell position are struggling to square off their position and are pushing the prices up," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader based in Bikaner, in Rajasthan.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 1,722 rupees to 25,080 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)