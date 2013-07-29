MUMBAI, July 29 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Monday on subdued demand in the spot market amid higher inventory, while a likely rise in production of summer-sown pulses also depressed sentiment.

* The August contract for chana on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.08 percent at 2,665 rupees per 100 kg at 0925 GMT. It fell to 2,567 rupees last week, the lowest since June 20, 2011.

* "Sellers are outstripping buyers. Demand is weak. Production of summer-sown pulses is likely to rise this year due to good rainfall," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* "The downside is limited. Traders hope next month demand will improve due to festivals. Since spot prices are trading below minimum support price, the government might intervene in the market. It may raise import duty on pulses," Bansod said.

* Spot chana dropped 33 rupees to 2,818 per 100 kg in Delhi, lower than the government set support price of 3,000 rupees.

* The NCDEX levied special margin of 5 percent on short positions of chana from July 27.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose on bargain-buying after hitting a 20-month low on hopes of bumper production due to higher area under cultivation and conducive weather.

* The October guar contract was up 1.14 percent at 4,440 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 4,280 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Nov. 18, 2011.

* "Abundant supplies and expectations of higher output are weighing on sentiment. If the current pace of rains continues, sowing will rise sharply and we may see further downside," said a senior analyst at Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.

* "In many areas, farmers cultivated guar seed ahead of schedule. This will ensure early harvesting."

* The country's top guar seed producing Rajasthan state has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of monsoon season on June 1, boosting the sowing.

* Guar seed eased 10 rupees to 5,235 at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)