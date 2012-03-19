MUMBAI, March 19 Indian chana futures are expected to extend losses for the second straight session on Monday on increased supplies from the new season crop in spot markets although lower stocks with traders could limit the downside, analysts said.

* The April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.62 percent at 3,828 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The new season arrivals in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states, the top two growers, are rising and could drag down prices, trader said.

* Chana, or chickpea , a winter sown crop, is planted in October-November and is harvested in February-March.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures are likely to extend gains on lower availability of the commodity amid aggressive buying by exporters to meet their commitments.

* Analysts, however, say that trading volumes in guar seed and gum have declined to such a low level that it is difficult to predict any trend in prices.

* The April guar seed contract on the NCDEX was locked in at the 4 percent upper circuit and a record high of 26,570 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Guar seed prices have been rising for the past few months on a fall in production, lower stocks and strong overseas demand, with prices more than doubling since January. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)