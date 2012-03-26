MUMBAI, March 26 Indian chana futures are likely to fall on Monday for the second straight session, on rising new crop arrivals in the spot markets and on fears the government might take measures to rein in food prices.

* The most active chana April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.29 percent on Saturday at 3,725 rupees per 100 kg.

* Arrivals from the new season crop are rising in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing states, traders said.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are expected to open down due to a ban imposed on new positions by the exchange last Thursday, but low stocks with traders and strong overseas demand could support prices.

* The most traded guar seed on the NCDEX rebounded 4 percent on Saturday to 23,180 rupees per 100 kg, after falling 4 percent on each of the previous two days following the ban. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)