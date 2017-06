MUMBAI, March 28 Indian chana futures are likely to drop on Wednesday as rising arrivals of new crop trigger profit-taking.

* There are also concerns the authorities, which have suspended guar futures, could impose restrictions on chana, or chickpea, whose prices have jumped 18 percent since the end of 2011, traders said.

* April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.23 percent higher at 3,707 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

* Arrivals of chana in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing states, are likely to reach peak levels next week, traders said.

* India's NCDEX said on Wednesday it has suspended from March 27 all outstanding positions in guar gum and seed contracts. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)