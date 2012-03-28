MUMBAI, March 28 Indian chana futures shed 1.5 percent on Wednesday, as new crop arrivals picked up and concerns deepened the authorities may step in to curb a rally in prices.

* "Arrivals will increase from Rajasthan in a few days which is weighing on sentiment," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell as much as 1.51 percent to 3,651 rupees per 100 kg, before pulling back to 3,658 rupees at 1:55 p.m.

* With new crop arrivals in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two producing states, likely to reach peak levels next week, selling is advised at 3,650 rupees for a target of 3,600/3,565 rupees, Reddy said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices were steady at 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* There are also concerns the authorities, which have suspended guar futures, could impose restrictions on chana, or chickpea, whose prices have jumped 18 percent since the end of 2011, traders said.

* "Guar ban is also having impact on all commodities, including chana," Reddy said.

* The NCDEX said on Wednesday it has suspended from March 27 all outstanding positions in guar gum and seed contracts. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)