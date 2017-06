MUMBAI, March 29 Indian Chana futures are likely to extend losses on Thursday on more new crop arrivals and on deepening concerns about possible government intervention to curb a rally in prices.

* The April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange shed 2.18 percent to end at 3,626 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* There are also concerns the authorities, which have suspended guar futures, could impose restrictions on chana, or chickpea, which has seen prices jump 18 percent s i nce the end of 2011, traders said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)