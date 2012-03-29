MUMBAI, March 29 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures fell as much as 2.4 percent on Thursday, extending
losses to a second session, on rising arrivals in spot markets
and on worries the government might curb trading to rein in food
prices.
* "The market regulator has asked the exchange to submit
data related to chana and rapeseed trade for the last six months
to examine allegations of manipulation," said Badruddin Khan,
associate vice president of research at Angel Commodities
Broking.
"This has raised concern about government intervention," he
said.
* On Tuesday, the government extended a ban on export of
pulses by one year, but allowed outbound shipments of Kabuli
chana and organic pulses and lentils with some riders.
* At 2:10 p.m, the chana May contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.01
percent at 3,705 rupees per 100 kg after falling more than 2
percent at one stage.
* It has dropped about 4 percent since Tuesday on concern
the government could reduce stockholding limit or impose
penalties on large positions.
* Chana prices jumped about 30 percent since the end of 2011
despite the start of new crop arrivals from mid-January. The
high prices have fueled market talk of excessive speculation.
* Chana arrivals in Rajasthan, the country's second largest
producer, is expected to reach peak levels next week.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 106 rupees to 3,294
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)