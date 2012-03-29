MUMBAI, March 29 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell as much as 2.4 percent on Thursday, extending losses to a second session, on rising arrivals in spot markets and on worries the government might curb trading to rein in food prices.

* "The market regulator has asked the exchange to submit data related to chana and rapeseed trade for the last six months to examine allegations of manipulation," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

"This has raised concern about government intervention," he said.

* On Tuesday, the government extended a ban on export of pulses by one year, but allowed outbound shipments of Kabuli chana and organic pulses and lentils with some riders.

* At 2:10 p.m, the chana May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.01 percent at 3,705 rupees per 100 kg after falling more than 2 percent at one stage.

* It has dropped about 4 percent since Tuesday on concern the government could reduce stockholding limit or impose penalties on large positions.

* Chana prices jumped about 30 percent since the end of 2011 despite the start of new crop arrivals from mid-January. The high prices have fueled market talk of excessive speculation.

* Chana arrivals in Rajasthan, the country's second largest producer, is expected to reach peak levels next week.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 106 rupees to 3,294 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)