MUMBAI, March 30 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell 3 percent to an initial lower circuit on Friday, after the authorities imposed special deposit margins signaling a move to curb speculation and rein in prices.

* Rising arrivals of new crop also helped cool prices that had soared as much as 30 percent since the end of 2011.

* "There is a fear of government action as many people have complained about steep hike in prices of essential commodities due to manipulations, and it is hurting the sentiment," said Vinita Advani, analyst with Geojit Comtrade.

* Small and marginal traders have made a representation to the consumer affair ministry alleging large scale manipulation in chana, soybean and rapeseed prices and sought a probe, traders said.

* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) said it has imposed a special deposit margin of 10 percent on all long positions in chana and rape mustard seed contracts effective from Saturday.

* At 1:40 p.m., the May chana contract on the NCDEX was down 3 percent at 3,634 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 19 rupees to 3,382 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)