MUMBAI, April 3 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures are likely to fall on Tuesday on profit taking after rising sharply in previous two sessions and on rising arrivals in the spot markets, analyst said.

* The May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2 percent at 3,721 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 3 percent initial upper circuit at 3,757 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose nearly 3.5 percent in previous two sessions.

* Trading bodies have made a representation to the consumer affairs ministry alleging large-scale manipulation in chana, soybean and rapeseed prices and sought a probe. This could impact the trading, traders said.

* Arrivals from the new season crop in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, top two growers of the commodity, are rising and could touch peak levels in the next few days. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)