MUMBAI, April 3 Indian chana futures shrugged off an early drop and climbed for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, with wholesale buyers stocking up in anticipation of a drop in output.

* Production of chana, or chickpea, is expected to drop to 7.66 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 8.22 million tonnes a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The production of yellow peas, which is used as substitute for chana, in Canada was also lower in 2011, and this is also supporting the prices, traders said.

* "Overall, the fundamental factors are bullish," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research at Angel Commodities Broking. "Traders and dal millers are buying expecting better returns as the production this year would be low."

* At 1:40 p.m, the May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.32 percent at 3,770 rupees per 100 kg, after rising around 4 percent over the past two days.

* The rebound started after prices fell around 12 percent over two weeks on the back of new crop supplies. Arrivals in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two growing states are rising, said Kishori Lal, a trader in Delhi.

* He said prices have bottomed out with the output seen lower.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 18 rupees to 3,506 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)