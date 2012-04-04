MUMBAI, April 4 India's chana futures were up on Wednesday i n a see-saw trade, as buying emerged expecting a rise in the prices in the coming months due to a fall in production, analysts said.

* At 3:20 p.m, the chana May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.90 percent at 3,711 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana production is down, and there could be a further rise in the prices once arrival season is over," said Chowda Reddy, analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The prices of chana fell on Tuesday on fears the government may intervene to curb rising food prices but now the trend is clear, and the prices could rise sharply once the arrival season is over, traders said.

* Production of chana, or chickpea, is expected to drop to 7.66 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 8.22 million tonnes a year earlier, the farm ministry data showed.

* The production of yellow peas, which is a substitute to chana, in Canada was also lower in 2011, and this is also supporting the prices, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 30 rupees to 3,470 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)