MUMBAI, April 9 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures are likely to fall on Monday, weighed by rising supplies
from the new crop and lingering fears the government might take
tough measures to cool food prices.
* The food ministry has sought a report on high volatility
in prices in futures trading of some farm commodities, Food
Minister K.V. Thomas said on Wednesday, a week after the
regulator banned trading in guar due to excessive speculation.
* The May chana contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.1 percent at 3,730
rupees per 100 kg on Saturday.
* Trading bodies have made a representation to the consumer
affairs ministry alleging large-scale manipulation in chana,
soybean and rapeseed prices and sought a probe. This could
impact trading.
* Arrivals from the new season crop in Madhya Pradesh and
Rajasthan, the top two growers of the commodity, are rising and
could touch peak levels in the next few days, traders said.
