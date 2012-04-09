MUMBAI, April 9 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures are likely to fall on Monday, weighed by rising supplies from the new crop and lingering fears the government might take tough measures to cool food prices.

* The food ministry has sought a report on high volatility in prices in futures trading of some farm commodities, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Wednesday, a week after the regulator banned trading in guar due to excessive speculation.

* The May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.1 percent at 3,730 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday.

* Trading bodies have made a representation to the consumer affairs ministry alleging large-scale manipulation in chana, soybean and rapeseed prices and sought a probe. This could impact trading.

* Arrivals from the new season crop in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two growers of the commodity, are rising and could touch peak levels in the next few days, traders said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)