MUMBAI, April 9 Indian chana futures climbed for
a second day on Monday, as participants bet an expected drop in
output would keep prices firm even as the regulator moved to
curb excessive speculation.
* "Pulses output in the country is expected to be lower and
this is supporting the prices, despite arrival pressure and
fears of government action," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm
research at Religare Commodities.
* Rising prices of yellow peas, a popular substitute of
chana, due to a fall in output in Canada is also pushing the
prices up, traders said.
* Production of chana, or chickpea, in India is expected to
drop to 7.66 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 8.22 million tonnes
a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* At 2:07 p.m., the May chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.93
percent at 3,802 rupees per 100 kg.
* The commodity market regulator cut the total size of
contracts an exchange member can hold in chana and oilseed
futures from Tuesday, to rein in speculation in the wake of the
expected drop in output.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 52 rupees to 3,525
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)