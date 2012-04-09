MUMBAI, April 9 Indian chana futures climbed for a second day on Monday, as participants bet an expected drop in output would keep prices firm even as the regulator moved to curb excessive speculation.

* "Pulses output in the country is expected to be lower and this is supporting the prices, despite arrival pressure and fears of government action," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* Rising prices of yellow peas, a popular substitute of chana, due to a fall in output in Canada is also pushing the prices up, traders said.

* Production of chana, or chickpea, in India is expected to drop to 7.66 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 8.22 million tonnes a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* At 2:07 p.m., the May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.93 percent at 3,802 rupees per 100 kg.

* The commodity market regulator cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in chana and oilseed futures from Tuesday, to rein in speculation in the wake of the expected drop in output.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 52 rupees to 3,525 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)