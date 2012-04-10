MUMBAI, April 10 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures are likely to fall on Tuesday on rising supplies from the new crop and profit taking following the sharp price rise in the previous two sessions.

* The May chana contract on the NCDEX closed up 3.16 percent at 3,848 rupees per 100 kg on Monday after rising as much as 4 percent at 3,880 rupees per 100 kg on the day.

* The contract has gained over 5 percent in the previous two trading sessions due to a projected fall in output.

* Production of chana, or chickpea, in India is expected to drop to 7.66 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 8.22 million tonnes a year earlier, the farm ministry data showed. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)