MUMBAI, April 10 Indian chana futures fell on Tuesday as traders chose to book profit after a three-day rally in prices and on the regulator's move to impose restrictions to curb volatility, analysts said.

* At 1:51 p.m., the May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.99 percent at 3,810 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen around 5 percent in the previous three sessions on projections of a fall in output.

* "Chana is down on profit taking and on commodity market regulator's move to cut position, which become effective today. We expect it to recover again after some time as fundamentals for the commodity are bullish," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of fundamental research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* India's Forward Markets Commission has cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in chana and oilseed futures from Tuesday, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.

* Production of chana, or chickpea, is expected to drop to 7.66 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 8.22 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the farm ministry showed.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 49 rupees to 3,600 rupees per 100 kg.

