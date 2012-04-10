MUMBAI, April 10 Indian chana futures fell on
Tuesday as traders chose to book profit after a three-day rally
in prices and on the regulator's move to impose restrictions to
curb volatility, analysts said.
* At 1:51 p.m., the May chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
down 0.99 percent at 3,810 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen around 5 percent in the previous
three sessions on projections of a fall in output.
* "Chana is down on profit taking and on commodity market
regulator's move to cut position, which become effective today.
We expect it to recover again after some time as fundamentals
for the commodity are bullish," said Badruddin Khan, associate
vice president of fundamental research at Angel Commodities
Broking.
* India's Forward Markets Commission has cut the total size
of contracts an exchange member can hold in chana and oilseed
futures from Tuesday, a move that is aimed to curb excessive
speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.
* Production of chana, or chickpea, is expected to drop to
7.66 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 8.22 million tonnes a year
earlier, data from the farm ministry showed.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 49 rupees to 3,600
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)