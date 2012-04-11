MUMBAI, April 11 Indian chana futures rose on Wednesday in choppy trade on a projected fall in harvesting and on rise in the prices of other pulses, analysts said.

* Curbs imposed by the commodities market regulator could hurt sentiment, they said.

* At 3.11 p.m., the May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.16 percent at 3,823 rupees per 100 kg.

* Production of chana, or chickpea, is expected to drop to 7.66 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 8.22 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the farm ministry showed.

* "Chana prices could fall towards the end of today's session on slew of measures taken by the government to reduce volatility in food prices," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* NCDEX has imposed 10 percent minimum initial margin on chana, soybean, rapeseed and soyoil futures, effective Thursday.

* Earlier, India's commodity market regulator cut the total size of contracts an exchange member can hold in chana and oilseed futures from Tuesday, a move that is aimed to curb excessive speculation in the wake of an expected drop in output.

* A strike by traders in Madhya Pradesh, the largest producer of chana, has reduced supplies in spot market and is pushing future prices up, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 25 rupees to 3,575 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)