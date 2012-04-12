MUMBAI, April 12 Indian chana futures rose on Thursday, shrugging off measures adopted by the commodities market regulator to curb the recent sharp rise in prices on a projected fall in output in the current year, analysts said.

* At 1:22 p.m, the May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.40 percent at 3,755 rupees per 100 kg.

* The commodities market regulator has taken a number of steps to curb volatility in futures prices of chana, which includes cutting position limits and increasing margin money on all contracts.

* The NCDEX has imposed 10 percent minimum initial margin on chana, soybean, rapeseed and soyoil futures, effective Thursday.

* "Increasing margin money and cutting positions limit may not help when fundamental factors are bullish," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Production of chana, or chickpea, is expected to drop to 7.66 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 8.22 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the farm ministry showed.

* Unfavourable weather conditions in key growing areas could result in further decline in production and there could be volatility in prices, Reddy said.

* Firmness in prices of other pulses is supporting high prices of chana, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 35 rupees to 3,550 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)