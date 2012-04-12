MUMBAI, April 12 Indian chana futures rose on
Thursday, shrugging off measures adopted by the commodities
market regulator to curb the recent sharp rise in prices on a
projected fall in output in the current year, analysts said.
* At 1:22 p.m, the May chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 0.40 percent at 3,755 rupees per 100 kg.
* The commodities market regulator has taken a number of
steps to curb volatility in futures prices of chana, which
includes cutting position limits and increasing margin money on
all contracts.
* The NCDEX has imposed 10 percent minimum initial margin on
chana, soybean, rapeseed and soyoil futures, effective Thursday.
* "Increasing margin money and cutting positions limit may
not help when fundamental factors are bullish," said Chowda
Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* Production of chana, or chickpea, is expected to drop to
7.66 million tonnes in 2011/12 from 8.22 million tonnes a year
earlier, data from the farm ministry showed.
* Unfavourable weather conditions in key growing areas could
result in further decline in production and there could be
volatility in prices, Reddy said.
* Firmness in prices of other pulses is supporting high
prices of chana, traders said.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 35 rupees to 3,550
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)