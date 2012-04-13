MUMBAI, April 13 Indian chana futures rose for the second consecutive session on Friday on supply concerns due to expected fall in output and firm prices of other pulses.

* At 1:50 p.m., the May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.52 percent at 3,812 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is a decline in pulses production in India and in other countries, which could keep prices firm for some time," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president research at Angle Commodities Broking.

* Global pulses output in 2012 is likely to fall from last year's 62 million tonnes due to lower production in India, the world's largest producer, said Hakan Bahceci, head of International Pulse Trade and Industry Confederation.

* Pulses production in India is expected to fall by 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, farm ministry data showed.

* With an annual consumption of nearly 20 million tonnes, India is the world's biggest consumer and importer of pulses. It buys pulses mainly from Myanmar, Australia and Canada.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 20 rupees to 3,570 rupees per 100 kg.

* A trader in Delhi said there was also market talk the food ministry was likely to issue a statement saying it was not in favour of banning futures trade. There have been concerns the government would intervene to curb rising prices. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)