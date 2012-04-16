MUMBAI, April 16 Indian chana futures rose for
the third straight session on Monday on supply concerns as
output is projected to fall in the current season and on
firmness in prices of other pulses, analysts said.
* At 1:41 p.m, the chana May contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 0.11 percent at 3,802 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Overall sentiments are bullish due to fall in pulses
output amidst moderate arrival and demand in spot market," said
Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.
* There could be some volatility in the prices due to
uncertainty over government policy regarding futures market,
Mullick said.
* India's consumer affairs ministry will submit in 10 days a
report of its inquiry into price volatility in some farm
commodities in the futures market, the food and consumer affairs
minister said on Friday.
* The commodities market regulator is investigating futures
trading in seven farm commodities, including chickpea, rapeseed
and soybean.
* Pulses production in India is expected to fall by 5.3
percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending
in June, farm ministry data showed.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 40 rupees to 3,581
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)