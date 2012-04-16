MUMBAI, April 16 Indian chana futures rose for the third straight session on Monday on supply concerns as output is projected to fall in the current season and on firmness in prices of other pulses, analysts said.

* At 1:41 p.m, the chana May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.11 percent at 3,802 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall sentiments are bullish due to fall in pulses output amidst moderate arrival and demand in spot market," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* There could be some volatility in the prices due to uncertainty over government policy regarding futures market, Mullick said.

* India's consumer affairs ministry will submit in 10 days a report of its inquiry into price volatility in some farm commodities in the futures market, the food and consumer affairs minister said on Friday.

* The commodities market regulator is investigating futures trading in seven farm commodities, including chickpea, rapeseed and soybean.

* Pulses production in India is expected to fall by 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, farm ministry data showed.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 40 rupees to 3,581 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)