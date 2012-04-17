MUMBAI, April 17 Indian chana futures extended losses for a second session on Tuesday, triggered by market talk a key producing state is likely to take measures to discourage hoarding.

* There are concerns that Rajasthan might cut the stock holding limit for pulses and other grains to help increase supplies and cool prices, said Sudha Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* The northwestern state is the country's second biggest producer of chana, or chickpea, and the leading supplier to New Delhi.

* At 2:05 p.m., the chana May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.77 percent at 3,720 rupees per 100 kg, after falling 1.3 pe r cent on Monday.

* Pulses prices have risen more than quarter since December in anticipation of a drop in output.

* Production of pulses in India is expected to fall by 5.3 percent to 17.28 million tonnes in the current crop year ending in June, according to the farm ministry.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 36 rupees to 3,532 rupees per 100 kg.

* The commodities market regulator is investigating excessive speculation in futures trading in seven farm commodities, including chickpea, rapeseed and soybean, and the consumer affairs ministry is set to submit a report next week. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)